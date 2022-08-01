Mass. AG Hopeful Criticized Over Atty Fees During Debate

By Chris Villani (August 1, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A prominent labor attorney vying to be Massachusetts' next attorney general drew sharp criticism from her opponents during a testy debate Monday as they said federal judges had rejected class action settlements that would have netted her millions, claims she flatly denied. Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC is running in the Democratic primary against former Boston City Council member Andrea Campbell and former assistant attorney general and acting general counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce Quentin Palfrey for the position dubbed the "people's lawyer." The three candidates are hoping to replace Maura Healey, who is considered the front-runner to...

