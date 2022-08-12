Judge Urges 'Open Mind' In Talks To End $4.5M Escrow Fight

By Emma Whitford (August 12, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday told disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff to confer once more with a former client, urging the parties to agree on language to resolve a nearly $4.5 million civil suit from April 2021. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams urged Kossoff, who called in from prison, to "keep an open mind" in conversation with Gran Sabana Corp. NV, a Miami-based real estate investor. Gran Sabana is seeking to recover missing funds it placed in escrow with Kossoff PLLC, after Kossoff pled guilty to wide-ranging escrow theft late last year. ...

