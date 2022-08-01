7th Circ. Declines To Revive Humira 'Patent Thicket' Claims

By Hailey Konnath and Bryan Koening (August 1, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Monday refused to revive landmark private antitrust claims from Humira buyers accusing pharmaceutical giant AbbVie of using a "patent thicket" to illegally shield the blockbuster immunosuppressant from competition, ruling that there's nothing wrong with AbbVie's high volume of patents. Long after the Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments in February 2021, the appellate court upheld U.S. District Judge Manish Shah's June 2020 decision to toss the suit after finding AbbVie didn't pursue objectively baseless litigation claiming infringement of some of the more than 130 patents covering the world's best-selling drug. Judge Shah was right to find that litigation...

