Real Estate Rumors: Goldman, Related, Julia Koch

By Andrew McIntyre (August 2, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- California-based Preylock Real Estate has landed $581 million in financing from Goldman Sachs for a portfolio of eight Amazon-leased warehouses, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The loan, for properties in multiple states, is capped at a max of 3% interest and the financing expires in 2023, although Preylock will have an option to extend the loan by another year, according to the report. Related Fund Management has purchased a Long Island City, Queens, building for $61 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for the 337,659-square-foot Packard Building, and the seller is the...

