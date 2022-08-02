11th Circ. Asked To Nix FAA's OK Of Amazon Cargo Expansion

By Kelcey Caulder (August 2, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An Amazon air cargo facility expansion in Florida shouldn't have been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration because it needs additional environmental analysis, several Florida residents have told the Eleventh Circuit. Asking the court to vacate the FAA's approval of the expansion of an Amazon facility at Lakeland Linder International Airport, residents who live or own property nearby said on Monday that the environmental assessment for the expansion failed to adequately consider and analyze the noise impact, air quality impact and environmental harms presented by the project, as is required under the National Environmental Policy Act. As a result, they asserted...

