Housing Giant Sues Ex-Partner In Del. Over Takeover Bid

By Andrew McIntyre (August 2, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Fairstead Capital Management and housing giant FCM Affordable claim a former partner attempted a hostile takeover of their business and then launched an unauthorized binding arbitration challenge, according to a suit filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court. The companies say that William Blodgett breached his contract when he schemed a plan to unfairly compete against FCM while still working there and that his more recent arbitration attempt is not in the correct forum. Fairstead Capital Management and housing giant FCM Affordable claim in a lawsuit filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, shown here, that a former partner attempted a hostile takeover...

