7th Circ. Says Boeing Insulated From 737 Max Stock Plan Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 2, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld dismissal of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against Boeing Co. filed by retirees who said the airplane manufacturer unlawfully inflated its stock price by hiding issues with its 737 Max jets, saying the company wasn't liable for losses after two crashes triggered a selloff. A three-judge panel said in an opinion filed Monday that Boeing was insulated from liability because the company handed off the fiduciary responsibilities for managing the company's employee stock ownership plan to independent manager Newport Trust Co. "We agree with the district court that the delegation of investment decisions to an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS