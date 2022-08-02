AMC, Sony Accused Of Smearing Tax Biz In 'Better Call Saul'

By Theresa Schliep (August 2, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Liberty Tax Service accused AMC Networks and Sony of trademark infringement and defamation in New York federal court, saying they disparaged the chain by depicting a similar business that stole customers' cash in the hit show "Better Call Saul." The episode of the show, which is a spin-off of "Breaking Bad," portrayed Liberty Tax in a bad light by depicting a "Sweet Liberty Tax Services" business that used nearly identical branding but that skimmed tax return money from paying customers, the tax chain said in a complaint Monday. AMC and Sony Pictures Television should be barred from distributing the episode, which...

