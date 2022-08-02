Cisco Owes $371M For Tech Patent Theft, Boston Jury Hears

By Chris Villani (August 2, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts software company told a jury Tuesday that Silicon Valley giant Cisco Systems Inc. owes it $371 million for ripping off patented technology, while a lawyer for Cisco blasted the claims as "nonsense" during opening statements of a multiweek trial in Boston. Cisco "trampled" on Egenera Inc.'s intellectual property rights because it felt like it was falling behind in the data center server market and hoped to piggyback off the pioneering technology Egenera had created, Andrew Thomases of Ropes & Gray LLP, representing Egenera, told the jurors. "Cisco felt like it was left out, so it came to Egenera under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS