Former Sixers Player Cops A Plea In NBA Health Fraud Case

By Rachel Scharf (August 2, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia 76ers guard admitted Tuesday to submitting a fake dental claim to the National Basketball Association's benefits plan, becoming the fourth league veteran to plead out of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's $4 million fraud crackdown. Anthony "Tony" Wroten, 29, copped to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud during a change-of-plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. The Seattle native said he schemed with others to submit a false $100,000 claim for nonexistent dental services to the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. "You didn't get the dental work, but you submitted the claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS