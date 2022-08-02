US Levies New Russia Sanctions On Elites, Finance Cos.

By Nicole Rosenthal (August 2, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting certain Russian "elites" and finance companies that generate "substantial" revenue for the Kremlin. The latest move targeting Russia in retaliation for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine was made in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State, which imposed its own actions including visa restrictions on the Russian Federation and other foreign government officials. "As innocent people suffer from Russia's illegal war of aggression, [President Vladimir] Putin's allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles," Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement....

