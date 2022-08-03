Dallas Can't Shake $33M Verdict In Drilling Ban Suit

By Lauren Castle (August 3, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Dallas committed a regulatory taking when it denied a natural gas drilling permit on city-owned land to an energy company, a Texas appeals court ruled, affirming a $33.6 million jury verdict for the company. The Fifth Court of Appeals on Monday rejected Dallas' attempts to overturn the verdict, in which a jury found the city cost Trinity East Energy LLC tens of millions of dollars when it denied the company a drilling permit. The city had leased mineral rights on the Barnett Shale property to Trinity East, but ultimately refused to give the company a permit to drill and created an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS