NY Law Firm Files Objection To DirecTV Settlement

By Tracey Read (August 3, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm is asking a California federal judge to reject a proposed $9.4 million settlement to resolve claims that DirecTV preyed upon mostly minority small businesses, alleging the satellite company is using the firm as a scapegoat in the case. In 2016, a proposed class action was filed against DirecTV and Lonstein Law Offices PC (LLO) in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California claiming the satellite company intentionally installed residential programming in businesses to later penalize them for showing prohibited programming in commercial establishments. The suit alleged that following a visit from an auditor, DirecTV...

