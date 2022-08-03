Judge Holds Atty Facing $5.2M Judgment In Contempt

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 3, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An elderly Manhattan attorney is being held in contempt of court by a Manhattan federal judge years into a cryptocurrency fund's attempts to get $5.2 million from the attorney, its onetime escrow agent. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni found that attorney Aaron Etra was in contempt after he failed to meet a deadline to turn over documents relevant to Benthos Master Fund Ltd.'s petition to get the multimillion-dollar sum, which the fund was awarded against the attorney by an arbitrator with the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration at the Hague. Etra now has until Aug. 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS