Ally Bank Beats Customer Suit Over 2021 Data Exposure

By Jon Hill (August 3, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday threw out a proposed class action seeking to hold Ally Bank liable for an allegedly self-inflicted data leak of customer log-in information, ruling that the customer behind the suit hadn't pointed to any actual misuse of his credentials that would give him standing to sue. Plaintiff David De Medicis brought his case against Ally Bank and its parent, Ally Financial Inc., after the bank notified customers in June 2021 that a coding error on its website had inadvertently exposed account usernames and passwords to some of its business partners. Although De Medicis said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS