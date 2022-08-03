Suspended NY Atty Gets Up To 3 Years For Green Card Scam

By Rachel Scharf (August 3, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A suspended immigration attorney was sentenced to one to three years in New York state prison Wednesday for practicing law without a license and fraudulently advising undocumented immigrants to apply for "10-year green cards." Carlos Moreno, 61, initially avoided prison in 2020 by agreeing to pay $65,000 in restitution to his former clients. But after 20 months went by without Moreno fulfilling the terms of the plea deal, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked New York Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley to impose prison time. Defense counsel Terrence Grifferty argued against incarceration during a hearing Wednesday, saying Moreno has recently started teaching undergraduate...

