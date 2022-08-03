Venezuelan Cargo Co. Barred From Carrying US Goods

By Donald Morrison (August 3, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has moved to revoke a Venezuelan cargo company's ability to export U.S. goods, saying the company purchased a plane from a blacklisted Iranian air freight company and used it to ferry shipments between Venezuela, Iran and Russia. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued a temporary denial order on Tuesday that blocks the Venezuelan state-owned Emtrasur from carrying products out of the U.S., as well as American products from other nations, for 180 days. The company now controls an American-made Boeing 747 aircraft from an Iranian airline affiliated with terrorists, Commerce said in the order....

