State AGs Launch Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

By Kelly Lienhard (August 3, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from all 50 states are banding together to launch a new task force that will focus on protecting the United States against illegal, foreign robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will work to investigate and prosecute telecom companies that bring foreign robocalls into the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release from North Carolina's attorney general, John Stein. "[The task force is] going to take action against phone companies that violate state and federal laws," Stein stated. "I'm proud to create this nationwide task force to hold companies accountable when they turn a blind eye to the robocallers they're...

