Twitter Says Musk Can't File Early Answer To $44B Deal Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (August 3, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Twitter asked Delaware's chancellor on Wednesday to bar unwilling buyer Elon Musk from filing an early public answer to the social media giant's lawsuit to force him to close on a $44 billion take-private deal, arguing that court rules gave Twitter until late Aug. 5 to review a sealed version and exclude confidential material. The dispute peaked late in the afternoon Wednesday, when Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ordered Musk to file a public version of his answer and counterclaims by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 after an unscheduled teleconference, according to a court document. It was unclear, however, whether Musk can...

