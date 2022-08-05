Union Fund's Trustee Says Philly Hotel Is Shirking Audit

By Emily Brill (August 5, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The trustee of a Service Employees International Union pension fund has hit a Philadelphia hotel with a lawsuit in New York federal court accusing it of refusing to cooperate with an audit, saying its alleged failure to comply places workers' retirement benefits at risk. Kyle Bragg, who serves as the trustee of the Building Service 32BJ Pension Fund and the president of 32BJ SEIU, filed the lawsuit against Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday. The suit seeks to compel the Warwick to cough up certain documents requested by Schultheis...

