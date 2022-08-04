Ring Can't Ditch Privacy Suit Over Visitors' Face Scans

By Allison Grande (August 4, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge has refused to let Amazon unit Ring out of a putative class action accusing it of unlawfully capturing biometric information from Illinois residents who came into contact with its home security cameras, finding that it's too early to determine whether Ring has the ability to identify these visitors. In a decision issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour denied Ring LLC's motion to dismiss claims that it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and retaining face scans from visitors and passersby who were captured on its video doorbells without their consent. Ring claimed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS