Broker, Cannabis Company Settle $19M Contract Dispute

By David Holtzman (August 4, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company and its real estate broker have reached a settlement in New York federal court ending their dispute over $19 million the broker said it was owed for securing a location and tax incentives for its client. The broker, Savills Inc., announced the settlement with 4Front Ventures Corp. of Phoenix in an Aug. 3 letter to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil. The letter did not provide details of how the two parties resolved their differences. A cannabis investment firm settled court claims that it owed over $19 million to real estate broker Savills Inc. for an undisclosed sum,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS