NY Judge Declines Relief For DACA Hopefuls In 'Limbo'

By Rae Ann Varona (August 4, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to modify an order resuming acceptance of new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications, saying clarification sought following a Texas judge's barring new approvals was actually a request for additional relief. The class of 80,000 immigrant applicants had requested the clarification in light of a 2021 Texas order that required the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop approving new applications, saying the Biden administration misapprehended the interaction between the Texas order and another December 2020 order issued in the New York court that ordered the government to accept first-time, renewal and advance parole DACA...

