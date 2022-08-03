3M Unit Bankruptcy Is 'Cynical' Retry Of Earplug Suit, Vet Says

By Dave Simpson (August 3, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A servicemember urged a Florida federal judge Wednesday to block 3M Co. from its "cynical" attempt to use a subsidiary's bankruptcy proceeding to "relitigate" issues that have already been resolved in multidistrict litigation over its allegedly defective Combat Arms earplugs. Richard Valle is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop 3M from litigating in bankruptcy court issues that he says have already been resolved in Florida federal court. He further asked the court to block 3M from "supporting an injunction" against servicemembers from litigating the earplug issues in the Florida federal court. "To be clear, Mr. Valle is not asking the court...

