Narragansett Tribe Renews Suit Over Rhode Island Highway

By Andrew Westney (August 4, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Narragansett Indian Tribe has again filed suit in D.C. federal court against the Federal Highway Administration and Rhode Island seeking $30 million in damages for the destruction of cultural sites during the building of a highway bridge. The federally recognized Narragansett Tribe saw its initial complaint dismissed in March, when U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that the tribe hadn't shown that the U.S. Department of Transportation agency was responsible for that damage, and threw out claims against the state of Rhode Island and a state legal official for lack of jurisdiction. The tribe said in its new complaint filed...

