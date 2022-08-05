Moldova Wins Case Over Terminated Airport Concession

By Isaac Monterose (August 5, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Moldova has defeated an arbitration suit filed by a Cypriot company seeking €883 million ($899.5 million) in compensation after the Moldovan government ended a concession contract for assets and land for a Moldovan airport in July 2020. In a statement about Wednesday's victory, Moldovan Minister of Justice Sergiu Litvinenco said Komaksavia Airport Invest Ltd., the majority shareholder of the airport's owner, primarily wanted the Arbitration Court of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce to order Moldova to continue the concession contract for Chisinau International Airport or €883 million in compensation. Instead, the company has been ordered to pay €216,000 in legal fees...

