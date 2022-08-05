11th Circ. Ruling Boosts Defense Against Clawback Suits

By Thad Wilson and Jonathan Jordan (August 5, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed a bankruptcy court's decision holding that a subsequent new value defense to avoidable preference liability must be reduced by payments the creditor-defendant receives during the course of a bankruptcy case. In doing so, the Eleventh Circuit joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in ruling that payments received by a creditor after a bankruptcy filing for prebankruptcy shipments of goods do not diminish the creditor's new value defense. By excluding post-petition payments from the new value analysis, the Eleventh Circuit decision better insulates creditors from avoidable...

