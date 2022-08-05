US NGO Asks Feds For Sanctions On Indian Officials

By Kelly Lienhard (August 5, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization petitioned the United States government to enact serious sanctions against 11 Indian officials for alleged human rights abuses committed against the co-founder of a satellite company who is engaged in a legal battle with an Indian state-owned business. In a Wednesday letter sent to the U.S Department of State and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, NGO Frontiers of Freedom urged the federal agencies to enact Magnitsky sanctions on the foreign officials for attempts to extradite Devas Multimedia's Ramachandran Viswanathan to India for trial, where he would likely be unlawfully detained and subject to inhumane treatment. Under the...

