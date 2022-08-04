Meta Seeks Snap Records For Antitrust Defense At FTC

By Dave Simpson (August 4, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. asked a California federal court to force Snap Inc. to turn over records related to its view on competition that the Facebook parent says it needs to fend off antitrust claims levied by the Federal Trade Commission, according to filings unsealed Wednesday. In motions related to Meta's subpoena of the Snapchat parent, the former said that it has tried to make its requests easier for the latter but that the parties have reached an impasse. "Despite Meta's agreement to substantially narrow the subpoena, Snap made a 'take-it-or-leave-it' offer to produce only a handful of documents," Meta said. "It...

