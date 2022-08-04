Russian Blockade Is Cause Of Food Crisis, EU Official Says

By Collin Krabbe (August 4, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "sending shockwaves around the world, and everybody is paying the price," according to European Commission Vice President Joseph Borrell, who said in a statement on Thursday that Russia's blockade of grain exports from Ukraine is behind a food and energy crisis rather than sanctions. His statements came ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and followed the departure from a Black Sea port of a Ukrainian vessel after a July 22 deal allowing grain exports to resume. Russian missiles struck the port of Odesa a day later. While the ship's departure was...

