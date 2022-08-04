Equinox Tells Judge It Complies With Calif. Meal Break Laws

By Caleb Drickey (August 4, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Equinox Holdings Inc. asked a California federal judge to toss claims that it compelled fitness instructors to perform pre-shift work without pay and to skip meal breaks, telling the court that data and common sense showed that no such wage violations occurred. In a Wednesday motion for summary judgment, Equinox argued that evidence showed that the vast majority of fitness instructors received the meal and rest breaks they were owed under the California Labor Code and were never required to communicate with prospective customers in their off hours or without compensation. "Bottom line: Equinox clearly provided the opportunity for compliant meal...

