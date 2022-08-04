GM Wants Calif. Class Rep. Axed In Faulty Engine Suit

By Mike Curley (August 4, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC is asking a California federal judge to throw out claims from the California class representative in a suit alleging it sold vehicles with defective engines that consumed too much oil, saying the representative can't show his vehicle ever had a problem. In a motion filed Wednesday, GM took aim at claims by Garet Tarvin, who was added as an intervenor plaintiff to a class suit led by Raul Siqueiros after the prior California representative sold his vehicle and thus was no longer part of the class, which is limited to current owners and lessees of various GM-made vehicles...

