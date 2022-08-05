9th Circ. Says FERC Got Calif. Hydro Project Orders Wrong

By Morgan Conley (August 5, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California state agency didn't waive its permitting authority over four hydroelectric projects when it allowed the project developers to withdraw water quality certification applications that didn't comply with state law and were likely destined for denial, the Ninth Circuit ruled. In a unanimous published opinion Thursday, a Ninth Circuit panel vacated three orders by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that found the California State Water Resources Control Board gave up its ability to impose conditions on hydroelectric power projects along the Yuba, Bear and Merced rivers. FERC had held that the state agency waived its authority by engaging in a...

