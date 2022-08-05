Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says FERC Got Calif. Hydro Project Orders Wrong

By Morgan Conley (August 5, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California state agency didn't waive its permitting authority over four hydroelectric projects when it allowed the project developers to withdraw water quality certification applications that didn't comply with state law and were likely destined for denial, the Ninth Circuit ruled.

In a unanimous published opinion Thursday, a Ninth Circuit panel vacated three orders by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that found the California State Water Resources Control Board gave up its ability to impose conditions on hydroelectric power projects along the Yuba, Bear and Merced rivers. FERC had held that the state agency waived its authority by engaging in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!