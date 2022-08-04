Feds Say Ex-Insys Executive Doesn't Deserve Early Release

By Mike Curley (August 4, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are asking a Massachusetts federal court not to grant a compassionate release to a former Insys executive convicted of leading an opioid kickback scheme, saying he spent his time at the company "making the bed he now finds himself in" and has not shown compelling circumstances to cut his incarceration short. In an opposition brief filed Wednesday, the government pushed back against Richard M. Simon's motion last week seeking to have him spend the remainder of his 33-month sentence in home confinement. The government urged the court to reject his argument that either the COVID-19 pandemic or his mother's...

