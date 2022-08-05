The Role Of Morality In IP Suits Over COVID-19 Vaccines

By Lynn Lehnert and Sara Pilson (August 5, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In January 2020, the world began an epic battle against a unique and terrifying public health crisis with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of this crisis, the death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed that of the 1918 Spanish flu.[1] In an unprecedented show of cooperation, pharmaceutical companies partnered together in a race to develop vaccines to protect the world's population against COVID-19. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. won the vaccine race by developing messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines, which teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.[2] This is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS