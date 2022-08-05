4th Circ. Mostly Backs Firm's $1.5M Win In Napoli Fees Fight

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 5, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has mostly upheld a $1.5 million outcome for Maryland law firm Keyes Law Firm LLC against a dozen defunct law firms connected to New York plaintiffs attorney Paul Napoli, rejecting all but one challenge on appeal — a question concerning the appropriate interest rate on sanctions stemming from the parties' discovery fights. The appeals court said in a Thursday opinion that it affirmed all of a Maryland district court's rulings in a fee-agreement battle between firms over the referral of asbestos clients, "with one small exception" — the verdict's application of Maryland's 10% post-judgement interest rate attached to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS