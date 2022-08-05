Atty Drops Wiretapping Suit Against Google, Ex-Client

By Andrea Keckley (August 5, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Bay Area attorney dropped a California federal wiretapping lawsuit against Alphabet Inc., Google, his former client and their lawyers less than two months after indicating he had a provisional settlement with the defendants. Oakland, California-based attorney Paul Garrison did not provide a reason for the voluntary dismissal of his suit on Thursday. Garrison previously accused the defendants of trying to use a "wiretapped" conversation to cheat him out of his attorney fees. According to his suit, Garrison represented Cierra Gross in her racial discrimination lawsuit against Google, her former employer, and she indicated she would accept a $500,000 settlement he had...

