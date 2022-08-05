UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (August 5, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen restaurant chain PizzaExpress put an insurance claim on the menu in a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual and AXA, the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin Craig Wright turn his attention to an IP claim against BTC Core, and AstraZeneca launch proceedings against its former head of investor relations. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Insurance PizzaExpress Group Ltd. and others v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE and another Pizza restaurant chain PizzaExpress has begun legal proceedings against Liberty Mutual and AXA in an insurance claim filed on July 29....

