Fifth Third Bank's CIPA Deal OK'd With $16M Atty Fees

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 8, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given final approval to a record $50 million deal from Fifth Third Bank, Vantiv Inc. and National Processing Co. that settles privacy claims related to recorded telemarketing calls and awards class counsel nearly $16.4 million. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer approved the proposed agreement on Thursday, saying it was in the best interests of the settlement class. The amount "provides a substantial recovery and is larger than any prior settlement of a class action lawsuit brought under the California Invasion of Privacy Act," the judge underscored. The suit, filed by three individuals — Sat Narayan, Robert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS