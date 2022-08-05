Goodell Picks Former AG of NJ To Hear NFL's Watson Appeal

By David Steele (August 5, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey attorney general and assistant U.S. attorney who has advised the NFL on player-discipline matters in the past has been appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the league's appeal of an arbitrator's six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct from more than two dozen women involving massage therapy visits. The appointment of Peter C. Harvey, who is a partner at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in New York, was announced in a Thursday statement from the NFL. Harvey was previously named to the NFL's six-member diversity advisory...

