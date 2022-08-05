Tribe Urges Judge Not To Nix Fort Sill Apache Casino Case

By Collin Krabbe (August 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation is urging a federal judge to reject the government's bid to toss a suit seeking to shutter a recently opened casino, asserting that the Bureau of Indian Affairs misled the plaintiffs into believing there was "nothing that could be done" to stop a transfer of the Kiowa Tribe land where the casino is situated. The suit involves a dispute over the Fort Sill Apache Tribe's Warm Springs Casino on Kiowa Tribe and Comanche Nation reservation land, which the tribes said the Fort Sill Apache Tribe unlawfully acquired from the U.S. government more than 20 years ago. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS