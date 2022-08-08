Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Class Attys Want $1.9M In Google's Virus-Tracing App Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 8, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP attorneys are asking for $1.9 million in attorney fees as part of a nonmonetary deal with Google to end a proposed privacy class action claiming that a COVID-19 contact-tracing tool was exposing unwitting Android users' sensitive information.

The attorneys, who represented lead plaintiffs Jonathan Diaz and Lewis Bornmann in a suit filed in April 2021, asked a California federal judge for an attorney fee award of about $1.9 million and about $56,000 in expenses, arguing that they spent significant time conducting their own data on Google's contact tracing system and also worked to end the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!