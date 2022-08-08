Class Attys Want $1.9M In Google's Virus-Tracing App Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 8, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP attorneys are asking for $1.9 million in attorney fees as part of a nonmonetary deal with Google to end a proposed privacy class action claiming that a COVID-19 contact-tracing tool was exposing unwitting Android users' sensitive information. The attorneys, who represented lead plaintiffs Jonathan Diaz and Lewis Bornmann in a suit filed in April 2021, asked a California federal judge for an attorney fee award of about $1.9 million and about $56,000 in expenses, arguing that they spent significant time conducting their own data on Google's contact tracing system and also worked to end the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS