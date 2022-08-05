Trucking Co., Drivers Want Evidence Kept Out On Eve Of Trial

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 5, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A trucking company and drivers who allege they're owed wages told a California federal judge that certain evidence shouldn't be used at the September trial, saying it either won't be useful or is based on issues the court already resolved. In a slew of motions in limine on Thursday, Anthony Ayala and the class he represents asked U.S. District Judge George Wu to prevent U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. from using certain evidence during the trial. Ayala said that, among other things, the company shouldn't raise arguments that its pay practices are consistent with the industry's custom and other evidence that contradicts...

