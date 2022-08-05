Fed. Circ. Backs ITC Decision Clearing Fitbit In Philips IP Row

By Britain Eakin (August 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday summarily affirmed a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that cleared Fitbit LLC and Garmin International of violating the Tariff Act of 1930 in a case involving activity monitoring patents owned by Philips North America LLC. A three-judge panel upheld the ITC decision in a one-line Rule 36 judgment, which allows the appeals court to resolve an appeal without providing its reasoning in a written opinion. The panel handed down the decision just three days after oral arguments on Tuesday. Philips argued on appeal that the administrative law judge who issued the decision being appealed had erred...

