Freedmen Descendants Say Judge Ignored Tribal Trust Law

By David Holtzman (August 8, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A descendant of Black people enslaved by Native Americans said a judge ignored trust law when he threw out a putative class action demanding an accounting of potential royalties from Oklahoma oil and gas leases. Leatrice Tanner-Brown and her co-plaintiffs filed a motion on Friday in Washington, D.C., federal district court to alter the judge's July order to dismiss her case. She said the federal government must account for assets it held in trust for her freedman grandfather, George Curls, the son of African Americans who were enslaved by the Cherokee, who was allotted 60 acres of land in Oklahoma as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS