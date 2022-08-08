Alex Jones' Attys Face Possible Disciplinary Action In Conn.

By Christine DeRosa (August 8, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing right-wing conspiracy theorist and Infowars website owner Alex Jones are set to appear in Connecticut court for possible disciplinary action after medical records were allegedly released to unauthorized parties. Judge Barbara N. Bellis of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Waterbury ordered attorneys Norman Pattis of Pattis & Smith LLC and Federico Andino Reynal of The Reynal Law Firm PC to appear in person for show cause hearings to determine if they should be referred for disciplinary action or sanctioned by the court. The two are to appear before the court separately, with Pattis' hearing scheduled for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS