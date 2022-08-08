Ill. Sky Zone Franchiser Freed From Ex-Worker's BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (August 8, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Sky Zone franchiser doesn't need to face an employee's proposed class action over allegedly improper fingerprint scans because the company never took an active step to collect, store or use workers' biometric data, an Illinois federal judge said Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Beatty dropped Sky Zone Franchise Group LLC from former employee Madisyn Stauffer's biometric privacy suit because it doesn't claim Sky Zone used a Fairview Heights, Illinois, franchise's biometric device for its own purpose nor did Sky Zone store workers' data on its own servers even though Stauffer alleged Sky Zone has free access to the fingerprint scans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS