1st Circ. Won't Revive Karyopharm Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

By Dave Simpson (August 5, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit won't revive a putative securities fraud class action claiming that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. executives gave an overly rosy assessment of negative drug trial results, ruling Friday that investors failed to plausibly allege that the drugmaker materially misrepresented those results. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel backed the Massachusetts federal court's dismissal of the investors' claims, but for a different reason. The lower court tossed the security fraud claims last year after finding that the investors, led by Myo Thant, failed to adequately allege scienter, or knowledge of wrongdoing. But on Friday, the panel did not even get...

