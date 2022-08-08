DOI Fights Rehearing Of Alaska Land Swap

By Collin Krabbe (August 8, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is opposing a bid for an en banc rehearing by environmental groups over its 2019 approval of a land exchange allowing a road to run through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge land between Cold Bay and King Cove, Alaska, saying that the exchange is not meant for economic gain. According to the agency's response Friday, former DOI Secretary David Bernhardt concluded that the land exchange "brings valuable conservation lands within federal ownership and protection while giving up lands that will improve the health and safety of the residents of King Cove." The DOI response seeks to...

