Apple AirPods Infringing Pinn IP Should Cost $42M, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 5, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A damages expert testifying for Pinn Inc. in its suit accusing Apple Inc. of infringing its wireless earbud patents told a California federal jury Friday that a reasonable royalty rate for the technology is 60 cents per unit for 70.6 million AirPods sold, which comes to $42.3 million. Testifying on the fourth day of the trial where Apple is accused of infringing two of Pinn's patents in sales of it second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, Keiko Hikino of Magee and Magee Litigation Consulting said she co-authored an export report for Pinn that applied the so-called Georgia-Pacific factors to calculate a reasonable...

